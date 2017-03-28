‘No one really knows what she does’: White House staffer baffled by Ivanka Trump’s new role

Ivanka Trump, The Trump Organization's vice president of development and acquisitions, and her two brothers, vice presidents at the conglomerate, have been called upon to manage their father's fortune and affairs during his tenure at the White House (AFP Photo/Spencer Platt)

On Sunday, the Washington Post reported that Donald Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner would oversee a “SWAT team of strategic consultants” to bring business solutions to government. It’s not clear what form these policies will take or what makes Kushner uniquely qualified to lead the endeavor. But Ivanka Trump’s role in the administration continues to remain an even bigger mystery.

A White House source told NBC News “Ivanka Trump is all powerful.” But if that’s true, it remains unclear how her power is being wielded and to what ends. Other White House sources told the Hill that staffers are perplexed by the first daughter’s position.

“No one really knows what she does exactly,” a West Wing insider told The Hill.

On the one hand, the first daughter has accompanied her dad on high profile foreign visits, including the President’s fraught meeting with Angela Merkel. At the same time, Ivanka reportedly jetted off to go skiing during the height of the GOP’s battle to repeal-and-replace Obamacare.

Another official told the Hill that Ivanka would prioritize “these issues she’s been passionate about her entire life,” listing off “economic empowerment of women, workforce development, paid maternity leave and efforts to rid the world of human trafficking.”

With the exception of maternity leave, an issue backed by most Democrats and progressives, Ivanka’s areas of interest appear vague, disappointing some progressives who’d hoped she could sway her father on issues like reproductive rights.

“It’s time for Ivanka to … stand for women,” Cecile Richards, head of Planned Parenthood, said to BuzzFeed, criticizing the first daughter for her “deafening” silence on women’s issues.