Pandas have cute markings because their food supply sucks
Yet another reason that pandas are ridiculous(ly cute) Wikimedia Commons See? You can’t let that face die off, even if their food source is absurd. Pandas are cute—there’s no two ways about it. They have to eat 30 pounds of bamboo a day and then have to poop about 40 times a day, but look at…
