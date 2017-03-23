‘Pay no attention to the man behind the podium’: John King calls out Sean Spicer’s ‘credibility problem’

Sean Spicer and CNN's John King (Photos: Screen captures)

White House press secretary Sean Spicer swore that Thursday there would be a vote on the GOP bill that is designed to repeal and replace Obamacare. That never happened. If it were up to the Republicans in Congress, that bill may have died as members fled away to their districts for the Easter recess. President Donald Trump, however, is demanding Congress vote Friday and Speaker Paul Ryan caved, agreeing to hold a vote.

CNN host John King found Spicer’s difficult position simply absurd.

“Well, I hate to say this, but in a sense, just pay no attention to the man at that podium, to a degree,” King continued. “I hate to say it that early in a new administration, but there’s a credibility problem in the White House briefing room.”

Watch the full commentary below: