Philadelphia Cinco de Mayo parade canceled over Trump immigration crackdown fears

Lehigh Valley Live

18 Mar 2017 at 20:44 ET                   
Young girls dancing in a Cinco de Mayo parade (Flickr Creative Commons)

PHILADELPHIA — Organizers of an annual Cinco de Mayo festival in Philadelphia have canceled this year’s celebration over fears of an immigration crackdown, according to a report by NBC10. El Carnaval de Puebla usually attracts about 15,000 attendees, according to organizers, but recent reports of increased arrests of unauthorized immigrants led planners to cancel because of…

