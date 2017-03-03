‘President Loco is off his meds again’: Internet roasts Trump’s feeble defense of latest Russia scandal

President Donald Trump was back on Twitter Friday afternoon, and he tried to deflect from his administration’s continued troubles with Russia by posting a photo of Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“We should start an immediate investigation into Sen. Schumer and his ties to Russia and Putin,” Trump wrote as he posted a photo that originally popped up on the Gateway Pundit website of Schumer meeting Putin in 2003. “A total hypocrite!”

We should start an immediate investigation into @SenSchumer and his ties to Russia and Putin. A total hypocrite! pic.twitter.com/Ik3yqjHzsA — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 3, 2017

The problem for Trump, however, isn’t that Attorney General Jeff Sessions isn’t being criticized simply for meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak during the 2016 presidential campaign. Rather, it’s that he didn’t disclose these meetings to the Senate during his confirmation hearing, while insisting that he had no contacts with any Russian government officials during the campaign.

Sen. Schumer quickly responded to the president and said that he would be “happy” to talk under oath about all of his past interactions with Putin while challenging the president and his administration to do the same.

Happily talk re: my contact w Mr. Putin & his associates, took place in '03 in full view of press & public under oath. Would you &your team? https://t.co/yXgw3U8tmQ — Chuck Schumer (@SenSchumer) March 3, 2017

The rest of the internet was also quick to see through the president’s latest ruse, and quickly jumped at the chance to mock him for his latest misadventure in the realm of logical argument.

