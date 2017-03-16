Racist attack drives black family out of Minnesota town

Delano, Minn. resident Latanza Douglas (Screen cap).

A black family is fleeing a small town in Minnesota after their home was burglarized and defaced with racist graffiti.

CBS Minnesota reports that Latanza Douglas and her family are leaving Delano, Minn., after they came home this past Sunday to find that someone had broken into their home, ransacked their belongings, and spray-painted racist messages on their walls.

“This was supposed to be the last time we were going to move,” Douglas told CBS Minnesota. “If it was a burglary, that’s one thing. It happens everywhere. But when you have people judging you for other reasons that you can’t do anything about, that makes it even harder.”

Delano is an overwhelmingly white town of under 6,000 residents that’s located to the west of Minneapolis. The town’s mayor, Dale Graunke, personally visited the Douglas family to let them know that the town stands behind them.

“It’s not what should happen here, or anywhere else,” he said. “This is our community, we care, and this is not Delano what is happening.”

Nonetheless, Douglas says that her three foster children no longer feel safe in their current home, which gives them no choice but to move.

“These kids have traumas already,” she said. “So, now we’ve exposed them to another one and it’s not a feeling of safety.”

