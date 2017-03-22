Racist stabbing suspect drove from Maryland to New York with the sole goal of killing black men: NYPD

Police crime scene tape at shooting incident (Shutterstock.com)

A white supremacist who fatally stabbed a black New Yorker on Tuesday drove all the way to the city from Maryland with the goal of murdering African Americans, the New York Police Department says.

The New York Daily News reports that a 28-year-old military veteran who identifies as a white supremacist has admitted to the NYPD that he traveled from Baltimore to New York so he could kill black people. The man said he was motivated by rage against black men who become romantically involved with white women, authorities say.

The suspect was arrested early Wednesday morning, less than an hour after he fatally stabbed a 66-year-old black man named Timothy Caughman in Midtown on Tuesday night. Officers found two knives on the suspect during his arrest, and as of this writing he is still being held by police for questioning.

Police have yet to release the name of the suspect, although they did release surveillance footage showing him fleeing the scene of the stabbing on Tuesday.