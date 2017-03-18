Quantcast

Report confirms Fox News’ Napolitano got his British Intelligence conspiracy theory from Russian state media

National Memo

18 Mar 2017 at 20:27 ET                   
Andrew Napolitano (Fox News)

The New York Times has confirmed that Fox News legal analyst Andrew Napolitano sourced his false allegation that former President Barack Obama asked British intelligence to spy on President Donald Trump to a discredited former CIA analyst. This analyst, Larry C. Johnson, floated the conspiracy theory on the Russian state-sponsored news network RT on March 6,…

