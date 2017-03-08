Report: Obama ‘rolled his eyes’ at wiretap claim — and ripped Trump’s failing presidency instead

U.S. President Barack Obama participates in a National Rx Drug Abuse and Heroin Summit in Atlanta, Georgia March 29, 2016. REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque

President Barack Obama reportedly “rolled his eyes” when he was asked about President Donald Trump’s wiretapping allegations.

According to NBC’s Peter Alexander, the former president was more concerned about Trump’s failing presidency than he was about the baseless accusations that Trump was illegally wiretapped during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“[A] source close to the former president tells NBC News Mr. Obama ‘rolled his eyes”” in reaction to Trump’s evidence-free claims, Alexander revealed on Wednesday.

The source noted that Obama believes Trump “undermines the integrity of the office of the president” by making false accusations. But Obama was not worried about his own legacy because “he didn’t do it,” the source said.

The source also told NBC News that Obama “is much more concerned by President Trump kicking people off their health insurance, not staffing the government, not being prepared for a crisis, rolling back regulations so that corporations can pollute the air and water and letting mentally unstable people buy guns with no problems whatsoever.”

“He cares about those things much more than what President Trump tweets at the TV each morning,” the source added.