REVEALED: Bannon told Trump to keep a ‘sh*t list’ of House Republicans who refuse to vote for Trumpcare

Trump administration chief strategist Steve Bannon (Screen cap).

Chief White House strategist Stephen Bannon told Donald Trump to “keep a sh*t list” on the House Republicans who don’t get on board with the Republicans’ health care plan, the Daily Beast reports.

“[Bannon] has told the president to keep a sh*t list on this,” one Trump administration official told The Daily Beast. ”He wants a running tally of [the Republicans] who want to sink this.”

The official clarified they would not “call it an ‘enemies list,’ per se,” but added they “wouldn’t want to be on it.”

Thursday, the White House rallied in an attempt to convince hold-out Republicans to flip to “yes” and vote for the Affordable Healthcare Act. Trump, Bannon, Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway attended a meeting with House Republicans Thursday evening to demand a vote on the AHCA.

Sources in the room told ABC News Bannon, Priebus, Conway and Trump did not speak during the meeting. Budget director and former House Freedom Caucus member Mick Mulvaney delivered the message to fellow conservatives that the vote would be taking place on Friday, adding if the vote fails, the president is prepared to leave Obamacare in place and move on to other issues.

“Let’s vote,” Bannon said as he left that meeting.

Trump’s ultimatum, and Bannon’s advice, echoes the president’s sentiments earlier this week. Tuesday, Trump singled out North Carolina Rep. Mark Meadows, Freedom Caucus Chairman, for refusing to vote “yes” on the AHCA.

“Mark, I’m coming after you,” the president joked.

Asked if members fear retaliation from Trump, one Freedom Caucus aide simply replied, “meh.”

As for Bannon, the White House chief strategist remains unconvinced that the current bill proposal would even change health care in the U.S. for the better.

“He thinks it’s a piece of sh*t…and he told me as such,” one source told the Beast. “But, I mean, he’s not going against [the president].”