REVEALED: Nunes got surveillance docs from Flynn deputy and his own former staffer now at White House

Two White House officials were involved with the hand over of intelligence information to House Intelligence Committee chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA), according to a bombshell report in the New York Times.

We have known that prior to his announcement to the press last week that members of President Donald Trump’s transition team were caught up in “incidental surveillance” of foreign nationals, Nunes visited the White House grounds in order to view confidential information in a SCIF (Sensitive Confidential Information Facility). That information was believed to have been provided to him by his former staffer Michael Ellis — who was hired by the Trump White House on Mar. 7.

Now, the Times says that another White House staffer, a former deputy to disgraced National Security Adviser Mike Flynn named Ezra Cohen-Watnick was also involved with getting the information to Nunes.

“Mr. Cohen-Watnick is a former Defense Intelligence Agency official who was originally brought to the White House by Michael T. Flynn, the former national security adviser,” the report said.

Flynn was forced to step down after it came to light that he lied to Vice Pres. Mike Pence and to the public about his interactions with officials within the Russian government both before and after the 2016 election.