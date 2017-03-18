Rock and roll pioneer Chuck Berry dies, age 90

Rock and roll legend and electric guitar pioneer Chuck Berry has died at age 90.

St. Louis’ KSDK Channel 5 reported Saturday that police were summoned to the home of the guitarist’s home around 12:40 p.m. on Saturday and found an unresponsive male. They attempted resuscitation but were unsuccessful.

Charles Edward Anderson Berry Sr. — known to the world as Chuck Berry — was pronounced deceased at 1:26 p.m., said a statement from the St. Charles County Police Department.