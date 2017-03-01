Russian jets accidentally bombed US-backed forces in Syria: US general

Syrian army tanks are positioned on the eastern outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo on February 17, 2017 (AFP Photo/George OURFALIAN)

On Tuesday, “we had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS, yet … actually on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces,” Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told reporters, noting that there were “some” casualties.

He added that US commandos were less than five kilometers (three miles) away and that the bombing stopped when the Americans called the Russians on a special hotline.