Russian jets accidentally bombed US-backed forces in Syria: US general
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
On Tuesday, “we had some Russian aircraft and regime aircraft bomb some villages that I believe they thought were held by ISIS, yet … actually on the ground were some of our Syrian Arab Coalition forces,” Army Lieutenant General Stephen Townsend told reporters, noting that there were “some” casualties.
He added that US commandos were less than five kilometers (three miles) away and that the bombing stopped when the Americans called the Russians on a special hotline.
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion