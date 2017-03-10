Saturn has a moon that looks just like a ravioli
Kisses fingers NASA/Cassini For real? NASA just released the best-ever pictures of Saturn’s moon Pan, and mamma mia! Does that thing look like a ravioli, or what? Alternatively, one might argue that it resembles a UFO straight out of an Ed Wood film: Plan 9 From Outer Space What it does not resemble, under any circumstances,…
