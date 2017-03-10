Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Saturn has a moon that looks just like a ravioli

Reuters

10 Mar 2017 at 08:58 ET                   
Saturn Moon Pan

Kisses fingers NASA/Cassini For real? NASA just released the best-ever pictures of Saturn’s moon Pan, and mamma mia! Does that thing look like a ravioli, or what? Alternatively, one might argue that it resembles a UFO straight out of an Ed Wood film: Plan 9 From Outer Space What it does not resemble, under any circumstances,…

About the Author
Reuters.com brings you the latest news from around the world, covering breaking news in business, politics, technology, and more.
Next on Raw Story >
Bernie Sanders rips ‘phony billionaire’ Donald Trump: ‘We have a president who is a pathological liar’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+