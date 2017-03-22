Secret Service likely to cut cybercrime investigations to pay for Trump’s weekly Mar-a-Lago trips

Donald Trump plays golf at Trump National Doral (screen grab)

President Donald Trump’s weekly Mar-a-Lago trips carry a steep price tag for the Secret Service, and a new report says it’s likely Trump’s travel habits will hurt the Secret Service’s ability to investigate other crimes.

The Washington Post notes that the Secret Service this year requested an additional $60 million in funding to help protect Trump and his family, who have unusually elaborate living and travel arrangements.

Trump’s wife Melania lives in Trump Tower in New York with the couple’s young child Barron. Trump, meanwhile, flies down to his private resort in Palm Beach every weekend, which costs the government an estimated $3 million per visit.

According to the Post’s analysis, the Secret Service wanted an additional $26.8 million to help protect Trump Tower, and an additional $33 million to be spent on the executive branch’s travel expenses.

The Post reports that the Office of Management and Budget rejected the Secret Service’s funding proposal, which means that it will have to take away resources from other areas to pay the additional costs of keeping the First Family safe.

“While best known for protecting the president, Secret Service agents also investigate cybercrimes, counterfeit-money operations and cases involving missing and exploited minors,” the Post notes.