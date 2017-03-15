Sen. Joe Manchin warns Trump: Your supporters will know who took away their health care

Sen. Joe Manchin

On Wednesday’s episode of Morning Joe, Senator Joe Manchin (D-WV) delivered a stern warning to President Donald Trump about the Republicans’ plan to repeal-and-replace Obamacare.

First, Manchin stressed that despite problems with the Affordable Care Act, it largely benefits the poor people in his state and around the country. Meanwhile, the Republicans’ plan, spearheaded by House speaker Paul Ryan, would deprive them of their health coverage.

“We gave 20 million people health care for the first time…now we’re just throwing them off,” Manchin said about the GOP’s health care plan, which would leave 24 million people uninsured, according to estimates by the Congressional Budget Office.

Later in the segment, one of the hosts asked Manchin what he tells people in West Virginia who voted for Donald Trump but are likely to lose their health coverage and access to services like rehab—a big problem given the high rates of opioid addiction in the state.

Manchin pointed out that many people who benefited from Obamacare aren’t aware that the Affordable Health Care Act is the reason they have expanded access to health care. “They didn’t know it was the Democrats,” Manchin notes.

The senator then recounted a warning he says he personally delivered to Donald Trump.

“Let me tell you Mr. President, they’re gonna know who took it away from them. They will know if they lose it.”

