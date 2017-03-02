Quantcast

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer says Attorney General Jeff Sessions should resign

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 11:28 ET                   
Sen. Chuck Schumer (D-NY) gestures at a news conference on Amtrak funding on Capitol Hill in Washington on May 21, 2015. REUTERS/Yuri Gripas

Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said on Thursday that Attorney General Jeff Sessions had misled Congress over his contacts with a Russian official before the U.S. presidential election and for the good of the country should resign.

“Attorney General Jeff Sessions had weeks to correct the record that he made before the Judiciary Committee but he let the record stand,” Schumer told a news conference.

“Because the Department of Justice should be above reproach, for the good of the country Attorney General Sessions should resign,” he said.

(Reporting by Patricia Zengerle; Writing by David Alexander; Editing by Tim Ahmann)

