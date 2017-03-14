Seth Rogen: ‘It doesn’t take a genius’ to understand Trump’s presidency is ‘blatantly idiotic’

Seth Rogen and James Franco (AFP)

During a SXSW conversation, actor Seth Rogen admitted that his tweets have become more political for a very important reason: Donald Trump.

“I’ll be fine. I guess,” he said, according to a Daily Beast transcript. “I got a whole other country I can go to.” Rogen has duel citizenship in Canada as well as the U.S.

Rogen admitted he doesn’t plan to leave the U.S. and explained that as a white man he’s not the one in “real trouble” after Trump’s inauguration.

“It reminds me of when I first moved to America a little bit in 1999. It’s definitely a time now where there’s more outward conflict politically, but it’s hard to gauge,” he continued.

According to Rogen, Trump is proving to be “uninspiring” because he’s so absurd. “It doesn’t take a genius or a particularly creative mind to point out how blatantly idiotic and contradictory things are,” Rogen explained.

He told the Austin, Texas, audience that he doesn’t want to look back ten years from now and say that he didn’t do anything. He hopes to help normalize dissent “to not make it seem like a fringe countercultural position to not be thrilled with where the government is heading at this point.”

Rogen said many say the dissenters are fringe groups, but he argued they’re not. He also explained he doesn’t want to insult people.

“I’ve been very conscious not to insult people who voted for Donald Trump, but the way I think of it is just normalizing the idea that a lot of people do not think that he is a good president, and do not think that he is bringing the country in a good direction, and not making it seem like some fringe, out-there thing that only really aggressive people who have whipped themselves into some sort of frenzy are expressing,” he said.