Shep Smith apoplectic after latest Flynn revelations: ‘It’s too much lying, and too much smoke!’

Shep Smith (Fox News / Screengrab)

Fox News host Shep Smith on Thursday erupted over reports that Michael Flynn, former national security adviser to Donald Trump retroactively registered as a foreign agent working on behalf of the Turkish government.

Noting Flynn is the same person who “lied to the Vice President about his conversation with Russian leaders, and was forced to resign after 24 days on the job,” Smith reported that Flynn also helped “the Turkish leader as a lobbyist during the U.S. presidential campaign,” earning $530,000 for his work.

Smith played footage of Flynn “on the campaign trail with Donald Trump complaining about pay-for-play, as he was paid to play by a businessman that supported the Turkish leader who’s voting base is Islamic voters.”

“There’s been a lot of lying,” Smith said. “There’s been lying about who you talked to—and, by lots of people—and almost inevitable and invariably, they were lying about talking to the Russians about something.”

“It’s too much lying, and too much Russia, and too much smoke!” Smith exclaimed.

Watch the video below, via Fox News: