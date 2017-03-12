Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

‘So I won the popular vote?’: Baldwin as Trump rejoices as aliens destroy California in SNL opener

David Ferguson

12 Mar 2017 at 00:10 ET                   
Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump under attack by space aliens (Screen capture)

In this week’s Saturday Night Live opening sketch, Alec Baldwin returned as Pres. Donald Trump facing the world after under attack by aliens.

Standing on the deck of an aircraft carrier, Trump said, “Hello, it’s a beautiful day,” before complaining that our military “isn’t winning anymore. The aliens are laughing at us, they’re killing us.”

A military general confirmed that yes, the aliens are killing us because they have the most advanced technology ever seen.

“What are we going to do?” he asked Trump.

“We’re gonna bring coal back,” he replied.

When informed that the aliens have vaporized California, Trump said, “So I won the popular vote?”

Watch the video, embedded below:

About the Author
David Ferguson is an editor at Raw Story. He was previously writer and radio producer in Athens, Georgia, hosting two shows for Georgia Public Broadcasting and blogging at Firedoglake.com and elsewhere. He is currently working on a book.
Next on Raw Story >
CNN legal analyst: Trump likely fired US Attorney Bharara to sabotage ‘troublesome’ investigations
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+