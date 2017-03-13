Quantcast

Social media brutally mocks Kellyanne Conway for using Inspector Gadget to deflect from microwave conspiracy

Brad Reed

13 Mar 2017 at 10:46 ET                   
Kellyann Conway and Inspector Gadget

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway declared during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she couldn’t definitively say what types of devices may have been used to potentially spy on the Trump campaign because she’s “not Inspector Gadget.”

Conway, who on Sunday mused about the possibility of camera-equipped microwave ovens being used to snoop on political rivals, once again became the instant butt of jokes on the internet for feeling the need to dissociate herself from a beloved 1980s cartoon character.

Some of the best reactions on Twitter to Kellyanne Conway’s Inspector Gadget statement follows below.

