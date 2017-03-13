Social media brutally mocks Kellyanne Conway for using Inspector Gadget to deflect from microwave conspiracy

Kellyann Conway and Inspector Gadget

Trump adviser Kellyanne Conway declared during an interview with CNN’s Chris Cuomo that she couldn’t definitively say what types of devices may have been used to potentially spy on the Trump campaign because she’s “not Inspector Gadget.”

Conway, who on Sunday mused about the possibility of camera-equipped microwave ovens being used to snoop on political rivals, once again became the instant butt of jokes on the internet for feeling the need to dissociate herself from a beloved 1980s cartoon character.

Some of the best reactions on Twitter to Kellyanne Conway’s Inspector Gadget statement follows below.

"Kellyanne, I served w/ Inspector Gadget. Inspector Gadget was a friend of mine. Kellyanne, you're no Inspector Gadget." – Penny pic.twitter.com/cZb8Rx3HFK — ZootopiaCity (@ZootopiaCity) March 13, 2017

@CNN Not Inspector Gadget? Then how do you explain this outfit? pic.twitter.com/ODrtNWtMeC — Crow (@sistercrow) March 13, 2017

Conway seems to think Inspector Gadget was a documentary. https://t.co/aqJ9FDzvAP — Robin Dawes (@DawesRobin) March 13, 2017

We are all Inspector Gadget, Kellyanne Conway. #IStandWithGadget — Aaron Houston (@HoustonAaron) March 13, 2017

"I am not a crook." – President Richard Nixon

"I'm not Inspector Gadget." – Kellyanne Conway — Kevin Maher (@KevinGeeksOut) March 13, 2017

Kellyanne is such a liar that I am now half convinced she IS Inspector Gadget. — annika b killjoy (@noirbettie) March 13, 2017

Let’s dispense with the notion that Inspector Gadget ever collected evidence. It was all Penny and Brain. https://t.co/qXOOUvnbRu — Jacob Jones Martinez (@jakem) March 13, 2017

She's right. Inspector Gadget had integrity. https://t.co/lYO1Divqjb — Jane Stecyk (@gidgejane) March 13, 2017

One of these two is an insane cartoon character who can't say or do anything right. The other is #InspectorGadget.#Trends @kellyannepolls pic.twitter.com/U0Wjd91NNE — ZootopiaCity (@ZootopiaCity) March 13, 2017

#KellyanneConway wants you to know:

1) She is not Inspector Gadget.

2) Microwaves are spying on the President. 2017, You Are One Sick Fuck. pic.twitter.com/btIhUJ47hd — Fiona Adorno (@FionaAdorno) March 13, 2017