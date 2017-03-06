‘Somebody give this guy a Xanax’: Stephen Colbert brutally mocks Trump’s Obama-wiretap tweet storm

Stephen Colbert (Screengrab)

Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked Donald Trump over his “weekend tweet storm,” nailing the president for claiming—without evidence—that former President Barack Obama tapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Colbert referenced Trump’s Saturday tweet, sent at 6:45 a.m., that charged Obama with tapping the president’s wires “just before the victory”—a move the president called “McCarthyism.”

Terrible! Just found out that Obama had my “wires tapped” in Trump Tower just before the victory. Nothing found. This is McCarthyism! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

“Who wakes up that angry?” Colbert asked, noting Trump’s tweet time. “I’m serious, somebody give this guy a Xanax. Or a bran muffin. Or a bran muffin just stuffed with Xanax, like a ‘branax,’ or something.”

The Late Show host then hounded the president for later tweeting that the unverified phone tapping “Is Nixon/Watergate.”

How low has President Obama gone to tapp my phones during the very sacred election process. This is Nixon/Watergate. Bad (or sick) guy! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) March 4, 2017

“Wait you just said it was McCarthyism!” Colbert exclaimed. “Now it’s Nixon/Watergate? Pick your historical analogy.”

“This is the Pearl Harbor of Hindenburg, Great Depression, D-Day, finale of Lost! Finale of Lost,” Colbert joked.

Watch the clip below, via @colbertlateshow Twitter: