‘Somebody give this guy a Xanax’: Stephen Colbert brutally mocks Trump’s Obama-wiretap tweet storm

Elizabeth Preza

06 Mar 2017 at 21:21 ET                   
Stephen Colbert (Screengrab)

Stephen Colbert on Monday mocked Donald Trump over his “weekend tweet storm,” nailing the president for claiming—without evidence—that former President Barack Obama tapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

Colbert referenced Trump’s Saturday tweet, sent at 6:45 a.m., that charged Obama with tapping the president’s wires “just before the victory”—a move the president called “McCarthyism.”

“Who wakes up that angry?” Colbert asked, noting Trump’s tweet time. “I’m serious, somebody give this guy a Xanax. Or a bran muffin. Or a bran muffin just stuffed with Xanax, like a ‘branax,’ or something.”

The Late Show host then hounded the president for later tweeting that the unverified phone tapping “Is Nixon/Watergate.”

“Wait you just said it was McCarthyism!” Colbert exclaimed. “Now it’s Nixon/Watergate? Pick your historical analogy.”

“This is the Pearl Harbor of Hindenburg, Great Depression, D-Day, finale of Lost! Finale of Lost,” Colbert joked.

Watch the clip below, via @colbertlateshow Twitter:

