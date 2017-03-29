‘That was some weird sh*t’: Sources reveal what George W. Bush really thought of Trump’s inaugural address

George W. Bush and his poncho (Photo: screen capture)

Donald J. Trump’s inauguration was bizarre for many who attended and watched. The aftermath revealed a strange obsession for crowd sizes. Somewhere between, was former President George W. Bush, who the internet seemed to miss making fun of. From his plastic poncho to his silly expressions, W seemed to serve as the enjoyable distraction for some.

Now, however, three sources present at the inauguration revealed that the president-turned-painter had a very Texas-sized opinion of the new president’s speech, The New Yorker reported.

“That was some weird sh*t,” all three of the sources heard Bush say as they were leaving the seats for honored guests.