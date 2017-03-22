‘The White House is under siege’: Dan Rather calls out Congress for still not investigating Trump

Dan Rather (Photo: Screen capture)

Journalist Dan Rather took to Facebook on Wednesday night to ask an important question about President Donald Trump’s administration, particularly CNN suggesting the FBI has new evidence of Trump’s associates communicating with Russian operatives to “possibly coordinate the release of information damaging to Hillary Clinton’s campaign.”

Noting that he never thought he would never hear this question asked again “with such urgency and stakes,” Rather asked what many are asking: “What did the President know, and when did he know it?”

“It is impossible to overstate the seriousness of this allegation,” Rather said of CNN’s latest reporting. “Americans associated with Donald Trump illegally colluding with a foreign power.”

“Once again, all the caveats must hold,” he continued. “This isn’t proven. Allegations and suspicions are not an indictment. But with each turn of this story, the level of seriousness deepens.”

The bombshell report comes on the same day House Intelligence Committee Chairman Rep. Devin Nunes (R-CA) went directly to the White House to disclose new information about the president’s team being surveilled between Election Day and his inauguration.

Rather commented on the matter, calling it an “unorthodox action … briefing President Trump on details of investigations.” He, like former Watergate investigative journalist Carl Bernstein, who spoke with CNN’s Anderson Cooper the same night, noted, “We are long past having any excuse not to launch an open bipartisan investigation and a special prosecutor.”

“I have seen a lot in my lifetime. But I have never seen anything like this. No one has,” Rather continued. “Who knows what tomorrow will bring? The vote on the health care bill is shaping up to be its own mess.”

“Should we really be rushing a bill on heath care with major changes hammered out for politics instead of policy?” he asked.

“The White House is under siege.”

Read the Rather’s full post below.