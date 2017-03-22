‘There’s a cover up going on here’: Carl Bernstein spells out why GOP won’t investigate Trump

Carl Bernstein (Photo: Screen capture)

Carl Bernstein, a previous investigative journalist on Watergate, joined CNN’s Anderson Cooper Wednesday night to comment on the ongoing Trump-Russia connection and the leaks coming out of the White House. Most recently, CNN reported possible new evidence suggesting President Donald Trump’s campaign coordinated with Russian officials against Hillary Clinton’s campaign.

“There’s a cover up going on here among those who work in the Trump campaign and associates of Trump,” said Bernstein. “They’ve been concealing these contacts, which revolve around leaked emails from Podesta’s account.”

Bernstein asked why the president and his associates are “pushing back against these investigations,” when they should instead be suggesting, “we want to get to the bottom of this; we want to open up everything; I, the President of the United States, want to call these people in and ask them what happened, what is this all about?”

He added that the Trump team appears to be attempting to “keep away from what really happened here” raising a whole set of other questions.

Bernstein, pointing to Watergate, said Republicans both in the House and Senate at that time wanted it investigated “to the bottom,” famously quoting Republican Sen. Howard Baker asking, “What did the president know, and when did he know it?

That’s not happening in this case, Bernstein noted. “We’re not seeing it from Republicans on the Hill, either, who are consumed by supposedly looking for leaks. Many of the same Republicans decrying the leaks are those who have leaked classified information themselves on numerous occasions,” he said.

“Look at the Benghazi inquiry and what was leaked there.”

Watch the full clip below.

