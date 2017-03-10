‘They will lose coverage!’: Chris Cuomo hammers GOP lawmaker over the consequences of Trumpcare

CNN's Chris Cuomo debates Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) (Screen cap).

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH) appeared on CNN Friday to try selling Americans on a more conservative vision of health care.

However, host Chris Cuomo wouldn’t let Jordan talk about his vision without addressing the major elephant in the room: That under all proposed Republican plans, millions of Americans would lose their health insurance.

Among other things, Cuomo pointed out that Jordan’s vision for a purely “free market” for health insurance has no precedent anywhere in the industrialized world, as every other developed country does something to make sure all of its citizens have health coverage.

“You use government as if it’s a bad word in this context, but to be fair, there is no place that you’ll find that has this kind of marketplace when it comes to health insurance,” said Cuomo. “You’re saying it like it’s something that should be understood. It’s never existed anywhere else that you can point to, and remember, you have to be okay with having less people having health insurance to get some people to have it cheaper.”

Jordan replied that his goal was for “all people to have better insurance,” but Cuomo wouldn’t let him off the hook.

“They will lose coverage,” Cuomo insisted. “The way you’re fixing it right now millions of people may lose their coverage, you need to own that.”

Jordan responded that he knows that “this can’t happen overnight” and insisted that people who get their care through the Obamacare exchanges would be gradually transitioned to the new system.

Watch the whole segment below.