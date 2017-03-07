Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

This is how your brain constructs emotions

Popular Science

07 Mar 2017 at 09:16 ET                   
Illustration of a human brain (Shutterstock)

Book excerpt: How emotions are made Houghton Mifflin Harcourt How Emotions Are Made Where do your feelings come from? Lisa Feldman Barrett explains with neuroscience in How Emotions Are Made](http://amzn.to/2kIUyVi). The following is excerpted from How Emotions Are Made by Lisa Feldman Barrett. For my daughter’s twelfth birthday, we exploited the power of simulation (and had…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Ex-NSA analyst: Intel sources say White House ‘targeting journalists’ with ‘help from Russian intel’
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+