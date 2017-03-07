This is how your brain constructs emotions

Book excerpt: How emotions are made Houghton Mifflin Harcourt How Emotions Are Made Where do your feelings come from? Lisa Feldman Barrett explains with neuroscience in How Emotions Are Made](http://amzn.to/2kIUyVi). The following is excerpted from How Emotions Are Made by Lisa Feldman Barrett. For my daughter’s twelfth birthday, we exploited the power of simulation (and had…