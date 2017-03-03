‘This scandal could bring down the administration’: Fox military analyst slams Trump’s Russia stonewalling

Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters speaks to Fox Business News (screen grab)

One of Fox News’s top military analysts now says President Donald Trump must release his taxes to prove that the Russian government has no financial leverage over him.

Ret. Lt. Col. Ralph Peters, the hawkish Fox analyst who infamously called former President Barack Obama a “p*ssy” on air in 2015, warned Fox viewers on Friday that Trump needed to get over his “lunatic” idea of a strategic alliance with Russia, which he suggested was brought about by the president’s past admiration for Russian President Vladimir Putin.

“He can’t get over his adulation of Vladimir Putin,” said Peters, who also said that Obama wouldn’t challenge Russia due to “sheer cowardice.” “He just will not challenge Russia on anything.”

Peters said that Trump needed to prove that he was not compromised by Russian intelligence agencies by releasing his tax returns to prove that he doesn’t have any significant investments in the country.

“Look, this scandal — and it is a scandal — could bring down the administration, if the administration doesn’t get ahead of it,” he said. “They cannot keep allowing the slow drip-drip of blood.”