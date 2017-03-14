This star is orbiting insanely close to a black hole
But they get along just fine X-ray: NASA/CXC/University of Alberta/A.Bahramian et al.; Illustration: NASA/CXC/M.Weiss. An artist’s impression of a white dwarf star (left) in orbit around a black hole and so close that much of its material is being pulled away. Harry and Sally. Tristan and Isolde. Chip and Dale. Iconic duos, each of them. But…
