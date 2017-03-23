Time Magazine reporter: Trump will keep spouting falsehoods because ‘he thinks it’s working for him’

Time reporter Michael Scherer talks with MSNBC (Screen cap).

Time Magazine reporter Michael Scherer had a big interview with President Donald Trump this week in which the president doubled down on making false claims, including his insistence that former President Barack Obama illegally wiretapped Trump Tower during the 2016 presidential election.

At the end of his interview with Scherer, the president pointed out that he can’t be making too many mistakes because “I’m president, and you’re not.”

In an interview with MSNBC on Thursday, Scherer said that Trump actually made a salient point with his “I’m president” boast — namely, that he has never paid any major political price for saying things that have no basis in reality.

“He stood by quoting the National Enquirer [story about Ted Cruz’s father and Lee Harvey Oswald] even though that story is not true,” Scherer explained. “And I think all evidence suggests that he’s going to continue to do this because, as he said in the interview, he thinks it’s working for him.”

MSNBC host Stephanie Ruhle seemed taken aback that Trump would not back down from any claims he made, however, and pointed out that the president seemed to be engaged in childish boasting.

“Humility… is a key characteristic of great leadership,” she said. “To say, ‘Well, I can’t be doing that bad, I’m president, you’re not’ — I mean, it almost seems like the only thing missing is, ‘Nanny-nanny-poo-poo.'”

Watch the full interview below.