Tomi Lahren suspended from The Blaze: report

Tomi Lahren (ABC / Screengrab)

Conservative news site The Blaze suspended commentator Tomi Lahren for at least one week, The Daily Caller reports.

Lahren, the conservative firebrand who gained notoriety for her video recorded rants on subjects like Black Lives Matter and Colin Kaepernick, reportedly angered her conservative co-workers at The Blaze after she came out as a pro-choice conservative last week on The View.

“I can’t sit here and be a hypocrite and say I’m for limited government but I think the government should decide what women do with their bodies,” she told The View on Friday.

“Stay out of my guns, and you can stay out of my body as well,” Lahren added.

The Blaze founder Glenn Beck responded to Lahren on his radio program Monday.

“I would disagree hat you’re a hypocrite if you want limited government, and yet you want the government to protect life of the unborn,” Beck said.

According to The Daily Caller, Lahren was already on the outs with some of her coworkers prior to her abortion comments. Her contact with The Blaze is set to expire in September.