Top Democrats call for Sessions’ resignation after bombshell report he lied about Russian contacts

Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD) on Wednesday called for Attorney General Jeff Sessions to resign after reporters that he spoke with Russian ambassador Sergery Kislyak twice during the 2016 presidential campaign, despite testifying under oath that he did not have communications with the Russians.

“When Senator Sessions testified under oath that ‘I did not have communications with the Russians,’ his statement was demonstrably false, yet he let it stand for weeks,” Cummings said in a statement. “He continued to let it stand even as he watched the President tell the entire nation he didn’t know anything about anyone advising his campaign talking to the Russians.”

House Minority leader Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) also called for Sessions’ resignation, releasing a statement insisting Attorney General “Sessions is not fit to serve as the top law enforcement officer of our country.”

Rep. Adam Schiff (D-CA), who Wednesday revealed that the House Intelligence Committee will officially investigate the Trump campaign’s contact with Russian officials, said it’s “essential” that Session recuse himself from any investigation into the president’s ties to the Kremlin.

“This is not even a close call: it is a must,” Schiff wrote in a statement.

