Trump bans press from all his meetings following baseless wiretap accusations against Obama

President Donald Trump looks up while signing an executive order to advance construction of the Keystone XL pipeline at the White House in Washington. (REUTERS/Kevin Lamarque)

The White House on Wednesday reportedly banned the press corps from attending all of President Donald Trump’s meetings in the wake of his accusation that President Barack Obama ordered an illegal wiretap of his phones during the 2016 campaign.

According to White House Correspondent Mark Knoller, the press will be afforded “no chance to question him about his wiretap tweets” because media will not be allowed in any of Trump’s Wednesday meetings.

As of this writing, all of Pres Trump's meetings today are closed to press coverage. No chance to question him about his wiretap tweets. — Mark Knoller (@markknoller) March 8, 2017

Trump was scheduled to meet conservative leaders about the party’s plan to repeal and replace the Affordable Care Act on Wednesday afternoon. The president also had scheduled meetings with Rep. Elijah Cummings (D-MD), Secretary of the Interior Ryan Zinke, Senator Lisa Murkowski (R-AK), and Senator Dan Sullivan (R-AK).

In a series of tweets over the weekend, Trump made the shocking claim “that Obama had my ‘wires tapped’ in Trump Tower just before the victory.”

He went on to compare the incident to Watergate, calling the former president “bad” and “sick.”

The White House has said that the president has proof of the claims but staff have refused to provide it. Intelligence sources, however, have called the accusations “nonsense.”