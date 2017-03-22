Trump lost 10 GOP health care votes after personally visiting Congress for ‘hard sell’: NBC News

Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

The number of Republican lawmakers who said they were leaning against voting for the GOP-sponsored health care bill increased yesterday after President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill to push the plan.

Prior to Trump’s Tuesday visit to Congress to make a “hard sell” to Republicans, NBC News counted 17 GOP lawmakers who either opposed or leaned strongly against the bill, which is also being championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Trump warned members of his party at the meeting to get on board or risk losing in 2018 midterms.

The president’s argument, however, did not prove persuasive.

According to an NBC News count, at least 27 Republicans were either opposed to the bill or were strongly leaning against it by the end of the day. Republicans must keep the number of defections below 22 if they have any hope of passing the bill on Thursday.

NBC News said following Republicans were preparing to vote against their party’s health care bill.