Trump lost 10 GOP health care votes after personally visiting Congress for ‘hard sell’: NBC News

David Edwards

22 Mar 2017 at 11:16 ET                   
Donald Trump visits Capitol Hill (screen grab)

The number of Republican lawmakers who said they were leaning against voting for the GOP-sponsored health care bill increased yesterday after President Donald Trump visited Capitol Hill to push the plan.

Prior to Trump’s Tuesday visit to Congress to make a “hard sell” to Republicans, NBC News counted 17 GOP lawmakers who either opposed or leaned strongly against the bill, which is also being championed by House Speaker Paul Ryan (R-WI).

Trump warned members of his party at the meeting to get on board or risk losing in 2018 midterms.

The president’s argument, however, did not prove persuasive.

According to an NBC News count, at least 27 Republicans were either opposed to the bill or were strongly leaning against it by the end of the day. Republicans must keep the number of defections below 22 if they have any hope of passing the bill on Thursday.

NBC News said following Republicans were preparing to vote against their party’s health care bill.

Rep. Jim Jordan (R-OH)
Rep. Mark Meadows (R-NC)
Rep. Justin Amash (R-MI)
Rep. Dave Brat (R-VA)
Rep. Raul Labrador (R-ID)
Rep. Mo Brooks (R-AL)
Rep. Rob Wittman (R-VA)
Rep. Thomas Massie (R-KY)
Rep. Tom Garrett (R-VA)
Rep. Ileana Ros-Lehtin (R-FL)
Rep. Leonard Lance (R-NJ)
Rep. Mark Amodei (R-NV)
Rep. Jim Bridenstine (R-OK)
Rep. Louie Gohmert (R-TX)
Rep. Mark Sanford (R-SC)
Rep. John Katko (R-NY)
Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick (R-PA)
Rep. Walter Jones (R-NC)
Rep. Ted Budd (R-NC)
Rep. Rick Crawford (R-AR)
Rep. Lou Barletta (R-PA)
Rep. Ted Yoho (R-FL)
Rep. Scott DesJarlais (R-TN)
Rep. Warren Davidson (R-OH)
Rep. Paul Gosar (R-AZ)
Rep. Rod Blum (R-IA)
Rep. Andy Harris (R-MD)

About the Author
David Edwards has served as an editor at Raw Story since 2006. His work can also be found at Crooks & Liars, and he's also been published at The BRAD BLOG. He came to Raw Story after working as a network manager for the state of North Carolina and as as engineer developing enterprise resource planning software. Follow him on Twitter at @DavidEdwards.
