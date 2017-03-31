Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Trump praises Flynn for seeking immunity in Russia ‘witch hunt’ after watching Fox & Friends Flynn segment

Brad Reed

31 Mar 2017 at 07:23 ET                   
President Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with retail industry leaders at the White House in Washington, DC, on February 15, 2017 (AFP Photo/SAUL LOEB)

President Donald Trump took to Twitter on Friday morning to praise former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn for seeking an immunity deal in exchange for talking with the Senate about ties between the Trump campaign and Russia.

“Mike Flynn should ask for immunity in that this is a witch hunt (excuse for big election loss), by media & Dems, of historic proportion!” the president wrote.

Trump’s tweet came shortly after a segment on Fox & Friends in which Fox analyst Tony Shaffer said that Flynn would be wise to seek immunity to prevent getting charged with a crime as part of Washington, D.C. “blood sport.”

“In this town, going after people is a blood sport,” Shaffer said during the segment. “Mike Flynn would be stupid to not figure out a path forward regarding the circumstance of who he talks to… regarding the issue.”

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
CNN’s Alisyn Camerota astonished by Trump supporters excusing Russian efforts to meddle in election
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+