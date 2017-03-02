Quantcast

Trump says has ‘total confidence’ in Attorney General Sessions

Reuters

02 Mar 2017 at 14:30 ET                   
U.S. President Donald Trump delivers remarks after visiting the National Museum of African American History and Culture on the National Mall in Washington, U.S., February 21, 2017. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he has “total” confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid a controversy over Sessions’ meetings with a Russian diplomat last year.

Trump made the comment while preparing to deliver a speech about his proposed defense buildup aboard the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.

(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by James Dalgleish)

