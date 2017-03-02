Trump says has ‘total confidence’ in Attorney General Sessions
President Donald Trump told reporters on Thursday he has “total” confidence in Attorney General Jeff Sessions amid a controversy over Sessions’ meetings with a Russian diplomat last year.
Trump made the comment while preparing to deliver a speech about his proposed defense buildup aboard the Gerald R. Ford aircraft carrier.
(Reporting by Ayesha Rascoe; Editing by James Dalgleish)
