Trump scrambles to control damage on GOP’s dead-on-arrival health bill — and vows fixes in ‘phase 2’

Brad Reed

07 Mar 2017 at 09:25 ET                   
Trump speaks to supporters at a rally in Melbourne, Florida (screen grab)

The Republican Party’s new health care bill is getting panned from all sides, and President Donald Trump has already taken to Twitter to try to clean up the mess.

The president began the day by expressing enthusiasm for “our wonderful new health care bill,” which he said was nonetheless open for “review and negotiation.”

However, the GOP’s plan took heavy criticism on Fox & Friends on Tuesday morning from both Sen. Rand Paul (R-TN) and conservative talk radio host Laura Ingraham.

Paul slammed the plan as “Obamacare lite” and vowed to oppose it on the grounds that it created a new “entitlement” program. Ingraham, meanwhile, said that two of the biggest promises that Trump made during his presidential campaign — to rein in the cost of prescription drugs and to let Americans buy insurance plans across state lines — were nowhere to be found in the GOP’s plan.

Trump tweeted out that he’s still going to pursue the ideas that he campaigned on, but added that they would have to come in “Phase 2 & 3” of repealing Obamacare.

He also made a vague promise to get prescription drug prices under control by generating “competition.”

And for good measure, he also put out a tweet denying that there is any in-fighting going on in his administration, despite multiple reports of him chewing out his own staff last week after Attorney General Jeff Sessions recused himself from any investigations into Russia’s efforts to manipulate the 2016 presidential election.

