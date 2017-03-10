Trump slammed for plan to pay for border wall by hiking flood insurance rates

Donald Trump continues to assert that Mexico will pay for a border wall, despite plenty of evidence to the contrary. Even Republicans are wary. Asked if Mexico would fund the wall, Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said, “Uh no” and started laughing.

The Office of Management and Budget also appears skeptical that Mexico will pick up the multi-billion dollar tab. A proposal drafted by the agency instead shows major cuts to the Coast Guard, the Transportation Security Administration and Federal Emergency Management Agency to divert revenue towards the wall.

Another odd source of cash might be Miami homeowners, the Miami New Times points out. Not only will flood-prone Floridians be hit hard by proposed cuts to FEMA—there’s also a proposed surcharge on homeowners with flood insurance.

The Washington Post, which obtained the OMB document, reports that “Homeowners in flood-prone areas of the country also would be levied a surcharge on their flood insurance.”

The New Times points out that this measure would unfairly target Miami residents.

“Why? Because not only is flat, low-lying Florida the state with the largest number of flood-insurance policies, but also more insurance policies exist in Miami-Dade County alone than in three U.S. states,” the New Times points out.

It’s not entirely clear why Floridians would pay more taxes for the construction of the wall.

“The idea makes roughly as much sense as subsidizing AIDS medication by charging more for clown licenses,” the New Times notes.