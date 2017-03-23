Trump supporter’s husband getting deported despite being a ‘model resident’

Immigration officials detain someone during a raid, as seen in a video posted by Netroots Nation

An Indiana woman who voted for President Donald Trump last year is trying to stop Immigration and Customs Enforcement from deporting her husband.

Indiana Public Media reports that Roberto Beristain — a resident of Granger, Ind., and owner of the popular Eddie’s Steak Shed restaurant — is scheduled to be deported on Friday despite pleas from both his family and local government officials.

Beristain tells IPM that “he came to the United States from Mexico City illegally in 1998,” but “later obtained documentation to work in the country and checked in with ICE each year.” Beristain was detained in February during one of his regular check-ins with ICE, despite the fact that the agency had known of his immigration status for more than a decade and, up until that point, had done nothing.

Beristain’s wife, Helen, says that she voted for Trump in November because she supported his policies on deporting undocumented immigrants. However, she tells IPM that she never expected her own husband to be caught up in a deportation wave.

““[Trump] did say the good people would not be deported, the good people would be checked,” she explained.

Pete Buttigieg, the mayor of nearby South Bend, Ind., has been working to stop Beristain’s deportation, as he says the restaurant owner has been a “model resident” during his time in Indiana.