Trump voter on health bill’s tax cuts for the rich: ‘It pisses me off, but my wife pisses me off too’

President Donald Trump, House Speaker Paul Ryan

Tax cuts for the wealthiest Americans that are built into the Republican health care plan will largely benefit areas that voted for Hillary Clinton — and some of President Donald Trump’s supporters are not happy about it.

According to Bloomberg, voters in counties that supported Trump would receive “less than a third” of the benefits that Clinton counties can expect. Because tax cuts in the Republican-sponsored American Health Care Act would only benefit individuals making over $200,000 and families making over $250,000, poor counties that voted for Trump would only receive $6 billion in benefits, far less than the $21 billion that will go to more affluent counties that voted for Clinton.

One Trump voter, who owns a cabinet making shop in House Speaker Paul Ryan’s (R-WI) district, told Bloomberg that he still supports the president even though he is angry about the tax cuts.

“It pisses me off, but my wife pisses me off, too, and we’re still married,” Dan Peuschold explained.

Peuschold said that he and his 15 employees did not make enough to take advantage of the tax cuts. And he argued that the wealthy could afford to pay higher taxes.

“I don’t like the cut because it’s pocket change for them,” he insisted. “Us guys that work all the time don’t have the deep pockets. It’s us people who are in the middle class who are the backbone of this country.”

Read the entire Bloomberg report.