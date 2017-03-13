Trump whines Obamacare looks ‘so great’ now: ‘Like President Obama — when he left, people liked him’

Donald Trump speaks from the White House (screen grab)

President Donald Trump asserted on Monday that President Barack Obama’s health care law was only popular because, like the former president, it was being replaced.

“The press is making Obamacare look so good all of the sudden,” Trump said at a health care listening session on Monday. “I’m watching the news. It looks so good. They are showing these reports, this one gets so much and this one gets so much.”

“First of all, it covers very few people,” he continued. “Because Obama’s gone, you know, things are going to be very bad this year for the people with Obamacare. They’re going to have tremendous increases.”

Trump argued that “whether we [repeal] it or not, it will be imploded off the map.”

“The press is making it look so wonderful so that if we end it, everyone’s going to say, ‘Oh, remember how great Obamacare used to be, remember how wonderful it used to be, it was so great,'” the president complained. “It’s a little bit like President Obama, when he left people liked him. When he was here people didn’t like him so much.”

“That’s the way life goes. That’s human nature.”

