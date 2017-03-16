Quantcast

Trump’s budget proposal slashes funding for arts and sciences, increases defense spending by $54 billion

Elizabeth Preza

16 Mar 2017 at 00:29 ET                   
President of the United States Donald Trump speaking at the 2017 Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in National Harbor, Maryland. (Gage Skidmore/Flickr)

Donald Trump on Thursday will reveal his budget proposal for 2018, slashing spending for the departments of Agriculture, Labor and State, as well as the Environmental Protection Agency, while increasing defense spending by $54 billion, the Washington Post reports.

The proposal, entitled “America First: A Budget Blueprint to Make America Great Again,” also proposes eliminating federal funding for the arts, including the National Endowment for the Arts and the Corporation for Public Broadcastingwhich funds the public broadcast service PBS.

The 53-page budget proposal suggests deacreasing funding for the National Institutes of Health by almost 20 percent, and slashes almost $500 million in funding for road projects through the Transportation Department.

Asked about the potential impact of Trump’s drastic cuts, White House Office of Management and Budget Director Mick Mulvaney told reporters, “You can’t drain the swamp and leave all the people in it.”

Read the whole proposal at the Washington Post.

