Two thirds of cancer mutations result from completely random DNA mistakes
Don't miss stories. Follow Raw Story!
An increased focus on early detection will be needed to effectively treat the disease Wikimedia Commons A breast cancer cell, photographed by a scanning electron microscope, which produces a 3-dimensional images. Humans have forever questioned what causes human cancer. And we’ve come a long way: Early theories proposed by Hippocrates in the middle ages suggested the…
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion