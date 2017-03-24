Quantcast

Styles

Structure

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

{text}

{title}

Values

Scripts

Two thirds of cancer mutations result from completely random DNA mistakes

Popular Science

24 Mar 2017 at 01:04 ET                   
Dividing Breast Cancer Cell

An increased focus on early detection will be needed to effectively treat the disease Wikimedia Commons A breast cancer cell, photographed by a scanning electron microscope, which produces a 3-dimensional images. Humans have forever questioned what causes human cancer. And we’ve come a long way: Early theories proposed by Hippocrates in the middle ages suggested the…

About the Author
Next on Raw Story >
Seth Meyers: GOP will need those prostate exams because they pulled Trumpcare out of their ass
By commenting, you agree to our terms of service and to abide by our commenting policy.
Read Comments - Join the Discussion

Trump News

SEE ALL RAW STORIES
Google+