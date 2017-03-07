Quantcast

UCF fraternity brother accused of putting gun barrel to pledge’s head

Orlando Sentinel

07 Mar 2017 at 14:58 ET                   
ORLANDO, Fla. — A University of Central Florida fraternity has been temporarily suspended after a member was accused of holding a gun barrel to the head of a blindfolded pledge, school documents released this week show. As pledges lay on the floor blindfolded, an Alpha Epsilon Pi fraternity brother leading them “took out a rifle and…

