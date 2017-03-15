‘Um, no’: Sessions says he never gave Trump any reason to believe Obama wiretapped him
Attorney General Jeff Sessions said Wednesday morning that he had not given Donald Trump any reason to believe that Trump Tower was wiretapped.
A reporter asked Sessions if he had suggested to the President that the Obama administration had listened in on the Trump campaign. In response, Sessions seemed to indicate that he had not. The exchange was captured in a pool report, and posted to Twitter.
Q: Did you give Trump reason to believe he was was wiretapped by Obama?
Jeff Sessions: "um, no." pic.twitter.com/NqAlQGqhbg
— Bradd Jaffy (@BraddJaffy) March 15, 2017
