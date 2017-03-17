Utah Republican: Trump is ‘leader of the free world’ — but doesn’t know how to act like it

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz on CNN (screen capture)

Utah Republican Rep. Jason Chaffetz — chairman of the House Oversight Committee — said on Friday that Pres. Donald Trump needs to evolve to meet the challenges of his position as the “leader of the free world.”

At his press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Friday, Trump once again insisted that former Pres. Barack Obama ordered surveillance on Trump Tower — in spite of his failure to produce any evidence supporting that claim except to point to Fox News talking head Andrew Napolitano as his source of information.

An exhausted-looking Chaffetz told CNN’s Wolf Blitzer that he hasn’t seen any evidence that Obama wiretapped Trump Towers, nor has he seen any evidence to back up Trump’s claim that millions of illegal voters participated in the 2016 election.

“If there’s something there,” Chaffetz said, speaking from the perspective of the Oversight Committee, “we will reiterate: Please share it with us, but we haven’t seen it… I haven’t seen any facts in this case.”

When Blitzer asked if anyone has backed up Napolitano’s assertions that British spies were tasked by Obama to surveil Trump Towers, Chaffetz shook his head and said, “Well, I hope that people understand that just one account of one news story — particularly when some of these are just anonymous sources — that’s not nearly enough, it doesn’t rise to the level where you should be out and repeating those.”

U.S. presidents “have to be very careful that way,” he said. “They need to be very careful as the leader of the free world, and when you’re at that podium, you’ve got to be very, very careful with that.”

