Vets groups feel insulted after Trump skips meeting with them — and sends Omarosa instead

Omarosa Manigault on Shutterstock

President Donald Trump pledged repeatedly during the 2016 presidential campaign to do a better job of taking care of veterans — but now some veterans groups say they feel “completely rebuffed” by his administration.

The Daily Beast reports that several veterans’ groups felt dismayed this week when they went to a meeting at the White House that wasn’t attended by President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, or any other high-ranking administration official.

In fact, the most notable administration member present at the meeting was Omarosa Manigault, a Trump loyalist who first burst onto the scene during her stint as a contestant on Trump’s old reality TV show.

“I won’t say anyone told us we were meeting with the president, but it was implied that we would be able to voice our concerns to the boss, the guy who ultimately runs everything, which is the president,” Joe Chenelly, executive director of AMVETS, told The Daily Beast.

Chenelly went onto say that his group felt “completely rebuffed” by Trump so far, and added that “we feel like we really need the opportunity to talk directly to the Commander-in-Chief and the people making the decisions.”

This isn’t the first time that Trump has sent Omarosa to meet with veterans in his place, either, as this past December Omarosa was sent to meet with veterans who had gathered for a meeting at Trump Tower during the presidential transition.