WATCH: Angela Merkel looks in horror as Trump accuses German reporter of being ‘fake news’

German Chancellor Angela Merkel looks on as President Donald Trump accuses a German reporter of engaging in 'fake news.' (Screen cap)

President Donald Trump on Friday hit back at a German reporter who asked him about his obsession with labeling any piece of information he didn’t like as “fake news.”

During a joint press conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel, a German reporter asked the president both why he supported isolationist trade policies, and why he was “so scared of diversity in the news,” referring to Trump’s repeated attacks on unfriendly media outlets.

Trump started off his response by sarcastically calling her a “nice, friendly reporter” before pivoting to her first question about his support for protectionism.

“I am a trader, I am a fair trader,” Trump insisted. “I am a trader that wants to see good for everybody worldwide, but I am not an isolationist by any stretch of the imagination.”

Trump then moved on to attacking the media for giving off the impression that he’s an isolationist.

“I don’t know what newspaper you’re reading, but I guess that would be another example of, as you say, fake news,” he said.

As Trump accused the reporter of spouting “fake news,” Chancellor Merkel looked up from podium and gave the president a pointed stare.

Watch the whole video below.