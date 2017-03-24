WATCH: Barbara Lee slams ‘hypocrisy’ by GOP colleagues ‘who say they are religious’ but support Trumpcare

Barbara Lee (D-CA)

Rep. Barbara Lee (D-CA) on Friday tore into the American Healthcare Act, the Republicans’ replacement plan for Obamacare, accusing her religious colleagues who support the bill of “hypocrisy.”

“Whether you believe it or not, health care is a basic right,” Lee said on the House floor, hours before an expected vote on the AHCA. “This shameful bill steals from people who can least afford it,” she added.

Lee argued the proposed bill transfers “600 billion in tax cuts to the very wealthy,” while eliminating basic care, including mandatory coverage for essential health benefits.

“This is not a health bill, it’s a tax giveaway to the wealthy,” Lee said. “And let me just tell you, as a woman of faith I am appalled and I am sad by the hypocrisy displayed in this bill by people who say they are religious.”

“This bill shows disdain for the most vulnerable, and would lead to death and destruction and disease of millions of Americans,” Lee argued, calling the AHCA “mean-spirited.”

“Let’s defeat this harmful and morally bankrupt bill,” she said. “This is a matter of life or death, and the American people deserve better.

Watch the video below, via CSPAN: