WATCH: CNN’s Christine Quinn rolls her eyes at Kayleigh McEnany’s brain-melting defense of Michael Flynn

Christine Quinn rolls her eyes at Kayleigh McEnany on CNN (Screen cap).

Trump supporter Kayleigh McEnany tried to defend former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn during an appearance on CNN Friday — but her defense only drew a massive eye roll from fellow panelist Christine Quinn.

During the panel, CNN’s Alisyn Camerota pointed out that Flynn in 2016 mocked Hillary Clinton aides who had been granted immunity as part of the FBI’s investigation into her use of a private email server during her time as Secretary of State.

“When you are given immunity, that means you probably committed a crime,” Flynn said during an episode of Meet the Press last fall.

This is ironic because it is now Flynn who is seeking immunity in exchange for testifying before the Senate Intelligence Committee.

When confronted with this apparent contradiction, McEnany responded that “maybe [Flynn] didn’t understand how immunity worked at this point” — which caused Quinn to demonstrably roll her eyes.



Elsewhere in the panel, Quinn pointed out that Trump’s tweet encouraging Flynn to seek immunity was strange because if the investigation were really a “witch hunt,” as Trump claims, then Flynn wouldn’t need to seek any kind of immunity.

“When you don’t think Michael Flynn did anything, which you kind of do if you are calling it a witch hunt, then you don’t need immunity because by definition, immunity is kind of release from punishment for… having done something wrong,” she pointed out.

Watch the whole segment below.